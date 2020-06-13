Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 71.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PCTY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,461,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,362,000 after buying an additional 238,689 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,031,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,066,000 after buying an additional 172,273 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 734,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,709,000 after buying an additional 192,878 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 702,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,021,000 after buying an additional 98,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,880,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Paylocity from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Paylocity from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Paylocity from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

PCTY stock opened at $128.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 102.45, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.25. Paylocity Holding Corp has a one year low of $66.98 and a one year high of $150.73.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $171.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.76 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $450,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $309,517.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,679 shares of company stock worth $13,634,719. 37.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

