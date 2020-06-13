Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 71.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,291 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,948 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.17% of Perficient worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Perficient by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Perficient by 19.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Perficient by 1,396.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Perficient by 19.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners cut Perficient to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. National Securities lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $34.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $53.76.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.53 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.77%. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

