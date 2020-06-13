Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,404,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,037 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.87% of Perspecta worth $25,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Perspecta by 320.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Perspecta during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Perspecta during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta in the fourth quarter worth $21,469,000.

In other news, Director Philip O. Nolan purchased 4,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $97,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Earl Ventling purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,424 shares of company stock valued at $232,378.

Perspecta stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74. Perspecta Inc has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This is an increase from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Perspecta from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush cut Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Perspecta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

