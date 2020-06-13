Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 262,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,538 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Beigene were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Beigene by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Beigene in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Beigene in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Beigene in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Beigene in the first quarter valued at $117,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BGNE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Beigene from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.73.

Beigene stock opened at $163.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.96. Beigene Ltd has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $210.35.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 284.45% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -19.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at $46,666,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.84, for a total transaction of $77,390.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,890,559.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,043 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,385 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

