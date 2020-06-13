Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 57,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $27.15 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $77,238.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $640,397.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,681.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,695 shares of company stock worth $180,655 and have sold 32,480 shares worth $864,616. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.31.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

