Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 381.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

NYSE NLSN opened at $15.12 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a positive return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

