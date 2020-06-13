Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,530,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 754.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,098,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after buying an additional 3,618,786 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,934,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,807,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,622,000 after buying an additional 713,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,367,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,601,000 after buying an additional 507,972 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

Shares of STLD opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

