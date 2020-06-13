Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 77.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 262,642 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $334,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,138,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $539,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 41.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,488,000 after buying an additional 321,771 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 19.0% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.56. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $193.56. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.66.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $0.73. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.13% and a negative net margin of 7,406.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 391.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAGE shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Wedbush lowered SAGE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.11.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

