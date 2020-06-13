Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Raises Position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) by 238.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,124 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.56% of Wave Life Sciences worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 1,711.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 43,681 shares during the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $9.63 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,150.43% and a negative return on equity of 219.06%. The business had revenue of $4.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.