Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,400 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $102,399.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,869.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $305,770.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,217.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EWBC. TheStreet downgraded East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.70. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.00.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $416.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.