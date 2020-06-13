Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 31,627 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 31,627 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Lear worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lear by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI cut Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Lear from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lear from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

LEA opened at $110.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.63. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $63.20 and a 52-week high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.55 and its 200-day moving average is $112.13.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.15%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

