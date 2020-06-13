Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,413 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 967.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 248.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Carnival in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.30 to $15.90 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Carnival from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.73.

NYSE CCL opened at $19.98 on Friday. Carnival Corp has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Carnival had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

