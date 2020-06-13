Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO opened at $73.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. XPO Logistics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $100.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.84.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 566,986 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $24,255,661.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock worth $71,932,136. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.