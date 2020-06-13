Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3,174.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 88,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,059,000 after acquiring an additional 35,267 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 303,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

In other news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 9,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $376,002.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,661.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Ingram purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.87 per share, with a total value of $1,674,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $41.57 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.83.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.