Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 277,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.56. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $40.14.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($4.62). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden acquired 27,777 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 2,777 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $49,986.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PENN. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

