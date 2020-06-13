Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Gentex by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 24,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in Gentex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 47,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Gentex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 70,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Gentex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $26.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.93. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Gentex had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $453.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

GNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.