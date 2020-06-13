Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 14.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 127.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Glenn I. Macinnes bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $106,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 115,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,812.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Atwell bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.57 per share, with a total value of $71,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,641.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,925. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on WBS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Compass Point cut Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.13.

NYSE:WBS opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.69. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $54.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.73.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $304.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.50 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

