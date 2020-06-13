Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 776 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 776 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,706,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS opened at $284.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $318.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 58.78% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.80%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.30, for a total value of $630,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,918,975.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total value of $440,233.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,339.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,277 shares of company stock worth $12,078,368 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.77.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.