Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $241,000 Position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 955,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in RingCentral by 28.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 291,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,666,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other RingCentral news, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 1,400 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.96, for a total value of $384,944.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,936 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.05, for a total value of $1,970,170.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,218,603.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,412 shares of company stock worth $35,116,789 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $261.88 on Friday. RingCentral Inc has a one year low of $110.34 and a one year high of $292.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.84 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.74.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $267.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on RingCentral in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.68.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.