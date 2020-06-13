Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Position Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 95.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Proto Labs by 34.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRLB opened at $110.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.95 and its 200-day moving average is $96.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.76. Proto Labs Inc has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $136.85.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert Bodor sold 9,681 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,090.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Proto Labs from $82.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Proto Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

