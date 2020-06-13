Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 599.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,586 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.20% of Raven Industries worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 31,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Jason M. Andringa acquired 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $63,505.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on RAVN shares. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Raven Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Raven Industries stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $739.89 million, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The conglomerate reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter. Raven Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.93%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.