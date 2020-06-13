Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,198 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.3% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $187.74 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $198.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,412.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

