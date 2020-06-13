Sofos Investments Inc. Has $99,000 Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.21.

Apple stock opened at $338.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,462.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.30 and a fifty-two week high of $354.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $310.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.