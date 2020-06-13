Somerset Group LLC Has $3.83 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Somerset Group LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,307 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.4% of Somerset Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $187.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.92 and its 200 day moving average is $167.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $198.52. The stock has a market cap of $1,412.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.91.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

