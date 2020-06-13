Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills Sells 6,586 Shares

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,586 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $282,012.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SMP opened at $40.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $954.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.73. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.31 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens reduced their target price on Standard Motor Products from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMP. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

