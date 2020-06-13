Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Standard Motor Products worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 80.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Standard Motor Products from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $282,012.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMP opened at $40.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $954.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.90. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.31 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

