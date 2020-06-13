State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,627 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.34% of Vicor worth $24,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 79.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 249,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 109,991 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth about $4,717,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Vicor by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 216,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after buying an additional 91,834 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management boosted its position in Vicor by 478.2% in the 1st quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 93,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 76,941 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in Vicor by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 63,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 42,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $65.19 on Friday. Vicor Corp has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $69.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 343.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). Vicor had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $63.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vicor Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

VICR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. BWS Financial started coverage on Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Vicor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

In other news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $101,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,103.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 309,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,453,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,847 shares of company stock valued at $4,527,676. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

