Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price raised by Nomura Instinet from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Nomura Instinet currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SFIX. Nomura Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stitch Fix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.28.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average is $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.26 and a beta of 2.97.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.54 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director J William Gurley bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $15,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 944,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,210.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 5,537 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $138,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,890 shares of company stock worth $6,938,605 over the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 4.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,890,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,005,000 after purchasing an additional 75,479 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at $5,570,000. Old Well Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 76,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.