SunTrust Banks Increases Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target to $78.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price target upped by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.83.

NYSE PB opened at $61.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.40 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 35.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Zalman purchased 15,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.17 per share, with a total value of $649,967.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.99 per share, with a total value of $214,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 176,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,822.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 75,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,168 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 527,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,450,000 after purchasing an additional 80,650 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

