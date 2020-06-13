SVA Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,590 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SVA Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,787 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.7% of SVA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $338.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,462.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.30 and a 12 month high of $354.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.21.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

