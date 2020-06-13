Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TARO. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,880,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,749,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 616,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,200,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,916,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,606,000 after purchasing an additional 25,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TARO opened at $66.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.79. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $99.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.59.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $174.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.25 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TARO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO).

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.