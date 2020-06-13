Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 29,550 Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 64.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,550 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Xerox in the 4th quarter worth about $8,575,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Xerox in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Xerox in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 682.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Xerox by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XRX shares. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Xerox from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.63. Xerox Corp has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

