Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 8,130 Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BYND. KPCB XIV Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,501,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,537,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,878,000 after acquiring an additional 354,426 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,703,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,609,000. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raymond J. Lane sold 59,749 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $7,827,119.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,639,829. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,006,205.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,109 shares of company stock valued at $34,889,919 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $144.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.61. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $239.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,594.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $100.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

