Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 9,240 Shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 12,130,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $996,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,907,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,021,000 after buying an additional 69,813 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Match Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,707,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,300,000 after buying an additional 188,769 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $111,457,000. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP increased its position in Match Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,473,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,012,000 after buying an additional 317,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Match Group from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Match Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

Shares of MTCH opened at $87.25 on Friday. Match Group Inc has a 1 year low of $44.74 and a 1 year high of $95.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.40 and a 200-day moving average of $75.90.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. Match Group had a return on equity of 199.73% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 6,314 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $515,348.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 9,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $773,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,853,507. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.