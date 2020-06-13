Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,540 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Jabil by 1,184.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,222,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,434 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,811,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,872,000 after purchasing an additional 825,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Jabil by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,185,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,011,000 after purchasing an additional 708,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

JBL stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. Jabil Inc has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $44.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average is $33.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Jabil had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

JBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jabil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.