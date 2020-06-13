Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 26,330 Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,330 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 442,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,464,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,937,000 after buying an additional 24,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,602,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,740,000 after buying an additional 67,059 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $25.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Harley-Davidson Inc has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $40.89. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on HOG. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

In related news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz acquired 97,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080,291.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 97,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,291. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

