Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,670 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,407,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,830,000 after purchasing an additional 464,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,600,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,995,000 after purchasing an additional 201,715 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 37.9% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,826,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722,725 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,488,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 15,624,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $232,022,000 after purchasing an additional 535,399 shares in the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 50.63% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

