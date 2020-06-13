Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 16,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIW opened at $39.41 on Friday. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.11.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.91. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

HIW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

