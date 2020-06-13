Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter worth about $691,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter worth about $762,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $114.41 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.20 and a fifty-two week high of $138.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $227,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total value of $340,950.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,202.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,590. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

