Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 10.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 7.1% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

NYSE:BC opened at $56.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 2.10. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.39.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $965.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.93 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.