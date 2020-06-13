Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.43 Million Position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $100.80 on Friday. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $144.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.12 and its 200-day moving average is $117.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

