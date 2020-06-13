Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 203,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,400 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 565,200 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after purchasing an additional 110,319 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Noble Energy by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,519,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $49,803,000 after buying an additional 571,171 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Noble Energy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,097 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Noble Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 877,914 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,807,000 after buying an additional 30,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Noble Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,819,965 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $616,528,000 after buying an additional 537,272 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Shares of NBL opened at $10.25 on Friday. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

NBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.48.

In other news, SVP Rachel G. Clingman purchased 17,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $53,734.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,080.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Stover purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $155,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,069.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 97,293 shares of company stock worth $394,345. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.