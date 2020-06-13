Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 68.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

WH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $63.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 100,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $4,396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.