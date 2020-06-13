Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28,790 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 370.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 354,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after buying an additional 279,291 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 124,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 83,334 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,938,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,990 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,325.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $20.49 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.72.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.24. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 335.50%. The business had revenue of $50.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $147,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,237,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

NKTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.39.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

