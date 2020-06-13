Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 15,910 Shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,897 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,910 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter worth $80,055,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,928,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,274,000 after purchasing an additional 461,268 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Popular by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,377,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,679,000 after purchasing an additional 430,092 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,766,000 after purchasing an additional 358,666 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Popular by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 553,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,519,000 after purchasing an additional 333,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BPOP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Popular from $66.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Popular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.96. Popular Inc has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $599.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.57 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Popular Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

