Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 7,450 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 28.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Carter’s from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $84.21 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $112.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.24.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $654.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.14 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

