Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,168,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,072,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,186,000 after buying an additional 368,747 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,254,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,922,000 after buying an additional 956,612 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,443,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,214,000 after buying an additional 1,779,469 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,097,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,927,000 after buying an additional 1,185,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,024. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $13.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.21. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.87 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.43%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

