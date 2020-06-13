Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stake in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,575,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $173,934,000 after buying an additional 1,570,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,994,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,967,000 after buying an additional 113,431 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,495,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,751,000 after buying an additional 817,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,754,000 after buying an additional 41,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub in the fourth quarter worth $47,155,000.

GRUB stock opened at $60.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. GrubHub Inc has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $80.25.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.76 million. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRUB. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays cut shares of GrubHub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GrubHub from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair cut shares of GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of GrubHub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. GrubHub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,397 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,459 shares of company stock worth $1,010,361. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

