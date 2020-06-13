Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 104.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESTC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Elastic by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 2,468.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Elastic by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 30.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 229,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $18,847,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,612,483 shares in the company, valued at $708,204,477.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $265,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 536,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,476,944.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,458 shares of company stock valued at $25,097,036 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

ESTC stock opened at $83.49 on Friday. Elastic NV has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $104.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.15 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 35.71% and a negative net margin of 39.09%. The company’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic NV will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Elastic from $70.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.86.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

