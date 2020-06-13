Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 608,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,817 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UGP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 375,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGP opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27. Ultrapar Participacoes SA has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ultrapar Participacoes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultrapar Participacoes SA will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

